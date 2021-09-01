Police investigating downtown Charleston murder at N. Romney apts.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person has died following a shooting near Wagner Terrace.

Incident reports say Charleston Police officers responded to the 100 block of North Romney Street at around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Police say dispatch informed them that shots had been fired and there was a victim with a gunshot wound in the area.

Once they arrived, officers say they found a victim with a gunshot wound leaning on the side of building 112. Another victim was later located in the emergency room at the Medical University of South Carolina, incident reports state.

Charleston Police Department Representative Charles Francis says the victim found next to building 112 later died from their gunshot wounds.

Francis say the Charleston Police Department is investigating.

