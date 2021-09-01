SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

RiverDogs Roll to Series Opening Victory in Columbia

The Charleston RiverDogs announced their 2021 roster on Friday
The Charleston RiverDogs announced their 2021 roster on Friday(Live 5 News)
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Columbia, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs scored six runs in the first three innings and limited the Columbia Fireflies to three hits in a series-opening 8-1 victory on Tuesday night at Segra Park. The win lowered the team’s magic number to clinch a playoff berth and home field advantage to seven.

The RiverDogs (72-31) took the lead immediately in the top of the first inning. Garrett Hiott opened the game with a walk and was joined on base by Diego Infante, who reached on an error. In the next at bat, Tanner Murray put the RiverDogs on top with an RBI single. Beau Brundage followed with a sacrifice fly to double the advantage.

Columbia (47-56) scored their only run of the night off of Ben Brecht in the bottom of the first inning. Diego Hernandez singled and stole second base to put a man in scoring position in short order. Brecht retired the next two hitters, but Saul Garza drove in a run with an infield single to cut the lead in half. Brecht would earn the win by working 5.0 innings, during which he surrendered one run on three hits and struck out six.

In the second inning, the lead swelled to 4-1 with a sacrifice fly from Luis Leon and an RBI single by Hiott. The RiverDogs also loaded the bases with no outs in the third inning and added a run on Jonathan Embry’s fielder’s choice groundout. Before the inning concluded, Embry stole second base and drew an errant throw from catcher Omar Hernandez, leading to Brundage scoring from third and a 6-1 lead.

Brundage was involved in the lead growing in the fifth inning as well. He tripled with two outs and raced home on a throwing error from second baseman Herard Gonzalez to make the score 7-1. The final run of the contest came across in the RiverDogs sixth on an RBI double from Leon.

The RiverDogs bullpen was dominant after Brecht departed, posting 4.0 scoreless innings without allowing a hit. Nomar Rojas worked a pair of innings, Ian Leatherman made his Charleston debut in the eighth and Graeme Stinson finished the game on the hill.

Seven different members of the RiverDogs lineup registered at least one of the team’s ten hits. Murray led the way with three hits, while Hiott added two.

The second game of the series will take place on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Sandy Gaston (1-0, 2.12) will take his turn in the rotation for the RiverDogs. Columbia will counter with LHP Rylan Kaufman (2-3, 4.38).

Most Read

Schools in four Lowcountry school districts are operating on a virtual-only learning model. But...
THE LIST: Lowcountry schools, districts begin announcing switches to virtual learning
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Dana Allyce Scott has been charged with...
Authorities identify murder suspect in St. Stephen shooting
Live 5 News anchor Bill Sharpe announced Monday he will retire in October after 48 years on the...
Bill Sharpe to retire from Live 5 News after nearly half a century
.
Dorchester District 4 announces switch to virtual classes
As South Carolina continues to see COVID-19 cases climb, one of the tools in the state’s...
COVID-19 treatment now being used on close contacts without positive test result

Latest News

Shelby Rogers hits a forehand during a Women's Singles match at the 2021 US Open, Tuesday, Aug....
Shelby Rogers wins 1st round match at US Open
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney smiles with players after beating The Citadel 49-0 after the...
No. 3 Clemson rolls out revamped offense vs No. 5 Georgia
Zeb Noland, NDSU Bison football
South Carolina names former grad assistant its starting QB
A W.J. Keenan High School football player, Donadrian Robinson, died on Saturday.
W.J. Keenan High School student-athlete dies