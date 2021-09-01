SC Lottery
Roper St. Francis to hold news conference on record COVID cases

Roper St. Francis Healthcare says it is caring for a record number of COVID-19 patients across its hospitals.
By Patrick Phillips and Logan Reigstad
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Healthcare says it is caring for a record number of COVID-19 patients across its hospitals.

Officials from the healthcare system will hold a news conference Wednesday at noon on the current case load and its impact.

Roper officials say that across the system’s four hospitals, it is caring for 157 COVID-19 inpatients, which makes up 34 percent of the total inpatient population.

They say that’s the highest number of inpatient cases recorded so far. The previous record of 156 was set on July 14, 2020.

Roper St. Francis Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Oliverio and Chief Nursing Officer Marissa Jamarik will speak to reporters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

