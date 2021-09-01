SC health department to hold weekly COVID briefing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will hold its weekly briefing on COVID Wednesday afternoon.

That briefing is set to take place at 2 p.m.

DHEC reported more than 16,000 new COVID-19 cases from data colleceted over the weekend. The agency reported more than 4,300 new cases on Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, the state had recorded more than 735,000 cases and 10,598 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said last week that vaccines are “how we end this pandemic,” and said she was hopeful the recent FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine would prompt those who have been on the fence about taking the vaccine to do so.

Traxler insisted all three of the vaccines readily available, the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine “are safe and effective.”

“As we’ve said for many months, and will continue to say, we need as many people as possible to get vaccinated because it doesn’t just protect you. It helps to protect our children under the age of 12, who can’t get the vaccine yet,” she said.

DHEC officials also pushed for the wearing of face masks by students and teachers in schools.

Two Charleston County schools were the latest to announce they would go virtual as of Wednesday as the number of COVID-19 cases or quarantines rose.

Those two schools, Charles Pinckney and Sullivan’s Island Elementary, joined Early College High School in the Charleston County School District.

THE LIST: Lowcountry districts, schools announce plans to go virtual

In addition to those four Charleston County schools, four Georgetown County schools, Dorchester District 4 and the Colleton County School District have gone virtual as well.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.