SC reports more than 5,100 new COVID-19 cases, 86 deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 4,300 new...
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 4,300 new COVID-19 cases, a day after a three-day tally exceeded 16,000.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s latest daily tally on new COVID-19 cases and deaths showed dramatic increases.

DHEC reported a total of 5,152 new cases, 800 more than the previous day, and 86 deaths, nearly 50 more than the previous day.

The agency reports numbers on a 48-hour delay, so the results it reported on Wednesday were Monday’s numbers.

Wednesday’s report listed 5,152 new cases, including 3,554 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 1,598 cases confirmed through rapid tests.

Dorchester County reported the second-highest number of new cases at 410, behind Greenville County’s 454. Charleston County had the fourth-highest total at 356. Berkeley County listed 304 new cases, while Beaufort County listed 198.

Colleton, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties each listed fewer than 40.

The data also included 86 deaths, 73 confirmed and 13 probable.

Of the 86 deaths, 16 were reported in Lowcountry counties.

Charleston County listed five confirmed and one probable death. Colleton County listed three deaths. Dorchester County listed two confirmed deaths while Berkeley County listed one confirmed death. Beaufort County and Georgetown County both listed one confirmed and one probable death each.

The results came from 29,217 tests conducted with a positive rate 17.3%, up from Tuesday’s 15.8%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 740,634 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 600,360 cases detected using PCR tests and 140,274 detected with rapid tests.

As of Wednesday, DHEC reported a total of 10,684 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 9,361 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,323 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

  • Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Meets presumptive laboratory evidence
  • Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 9.5 million tests since the pandemic began.



