Shelby Rogers wins 1st round match at US Open

NEW YORK (WCSC) - Lowcountry native Shelby Rogers advanced to the 2nd round of the US Open on Tuesday with a straight sets win over fellow American Madison Brengle in the first round 6-4, 6-0.

Rogers, who’s coming off a run to the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows last year, improves her overall record at the 4th major to 11-7.

She won the match in 55 minutes holding Brengle to just 2 winners the entire match.

After the win, Rogers will advance to the 2nd round on Thursday where she’ll face Sorana Cirstea.

The other Lowcountry native in the field at the US Open, Emma Navarro, was eliminated with a first round loss on Monday falling to Christina McHale, 6-1, 7-6.

