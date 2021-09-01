State Department of Education releases report cards

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Education has made state report card information accessible to the public.

Those interested can view the full report and select specific school districts and schools online starting Wednesday.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman says they need to do whatever it takes to get students safely back on track.

Spearman said it was going to take a few years to get students back on track at a media briefing Tuesday. She stressed that students across the state are not meeting expectations.

“There was a drop in scores in high school,” Spearman said. “Our high school students who had normally performed very well, continued to perform very well. Our C students, tended to drop. "

When comparing the Berkeley County School District, Charleston County School District, and Dorchester District Two, Charleston County saw the largest drop in graduation rates for the Tri-County area between 2020 and 2021.

Records show, Charleston County’s 2020 86.6% graduation rate fell to 84.6% in 2021.

Spearman says for the most part, graduation success did not change too much, because the state’s top priority was making sure students graduated.

CHARLESTON COUNTY

According to the state report card for the 2020-2021 school year, the number of Charleston County School District students considered to be college ready was 54.6%.

The number of students considered career ready is 62.8%.

The state assessment also analyzed overall student performance for each district.

According to the SC state report card, 49.1% of all Charleston County students met or exceeded grade level expectations in SC Ready English Language Arts (Reading and Writing).

And, 46.9% met or exceeded expectations in mathematics.

BERKELEY COUNTY

According to the South Carolina School report card, 42.6% of all Berkeley County School District students met or exceeded grade level expectations in English Language Arts (Reading and Writing). That is the same average for the entire state of South Carolina.

Only 34.2% Berkeley County students met or exceeded grade level expectations in math.

The report card shows that is 3,884 out of 11,359.

The math number for Berkeley County is about 3% lower than the state average.

Spearman says in order to improve success rates, they are going to need more resources.

She says due to an increase in federal ESSR funding, they will have more resources than ever this school year. That includes technology, more school supplies, mental health resources, and stronger financial support to offer teachers bonuses.

DORCHESTER DISTRICT TWO

Dorchester District Two had a 91.7% graduation rate. That’s about 8% higher than the state average.

Now that school districts have prioritized student graduations, Spearman says they need to shift their focus to younger students.

“Definitely our focus is on our earliest learners and getting them support that they need,” Spearman said. “What kind of scores should we get? I want to see all scores on grade level, I want to see everybody exceeding that.”

She says right now, the state is not meeting that.

According to the new report, 56.9% of Dorchester District Two second grade students last year were on track for success in English Language Arts at the third-grade level.

59.9% were on track for success in third grade mathematics.

The percentage of students enrolling in Kindergarten and considered to be demonstrating readiness to learn in Dorchester District Two is 25%

That’s compared to 26.8% statewide.

