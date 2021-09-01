SC Lottery
Working Wednesdays: Mahle filling positions for manufacturing jobs

Each Wednesday a company will share information about job opportunities in a virtual platform.(Live 5)
By Ann McGill
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Working Wednesdays is giving you the chance to apply for jobs in auto parts manufacturing.

MAHLE Behr, located in North Charleston, is hiring for several positions. According to the company’s website, “based on a broad systems competence consisting of Engine Systems and Components, Filtration, and Thermal Management, the group’s product portfolio addresses all the crucial issues relating to the powertrain and air conditioning technology.”

Current opportunities at MAHLE include welders, production associates, material handlers, supervisors and manufacturing and quality engineers.

Working Wednesdays is a weekly segment that focuses on employment opportunities. You will learn about companies around the Lowcountry, and the current and future positions they have available. The interview will live stream at 1p.m. on Live 5 Facebook, Live5News.com and Apple, Amazon Fire and Roku tv.

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the livestream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

