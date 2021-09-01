SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Researchers at the World Health Organization have their eyes on a new coronavirus variant called mu.

It was designated as a variant of interest (VOI) this week after first being found in samples at the beginning of the year, according to the WHO website.

“Since its first identification in Colombia in January 2021, there have been a few sporadic reports of cases of the mu variant and some larger outbreaks have been reported from other countries in South America and in Europe,” according to the COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update.

Overall, cases of the mu variant have dropped globally, but officials are concerned that its “prevalence in Colombia (39%) and Ecuador (13%) has consistently increased.”

The weekly update says the newly classified variant is being monitored.

The mu variant is not as worrisome to the WHO as the highly contagious delta variant which makes up the majority of cases now sweeping the United States.

Delta is a variant of concern (VOC), a level above a VOI.

According to the WHO, a VOI becomes a VOC when one or more of the following changes happens:

  • An increase in transmissibility or detrimental change in COVID-19 epidemiology
  • An increase in virulence or change in clinical disease presentation
  • A decrease in effectiveness of public health and social measures or available diagnostics, vaccines, therapeutics

Up to this point, available vaccines have been largely effective against all COVID variants, but that could change with each additional variant.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools in four Lowcountry school districts are operating on a virtual-only learning model. But...
THE LIST: Lowcountry schools, districts begin announcing switches to virtual learning
Murray-LaSaine Montessori School is one of several Charleston County schools to announce they...
6 Charleston County schools switching to virtual instruction
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Dana Allyce Scott has been charged with...
Authorities identify murder suspect in St. Stephen shooting
It happened near the Summerville area on Shenandoah Lane at the Wind Gate neighborhood.
One person in custody following standoff at Berkeley Co. neighborhood
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 55-year-old Steven Alston from North Charleston...
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Rivers Avenue

Latest News

MUSC
MUSC has no beds available at Intensive Care Unit
VIDEO: MUSC has no beds available at Intensive Care Unit
VIDEO: MUSC has no beds available at Intensive Care Unit
Schools in four Lowcountry school districts are operating on a virtual-only learning model. But...
THE LIST: Lowcountry schools, districts begin announcing switches to virtual learning
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a team of more than 200 federal, state and local law...
13 face federal drug, firearms charges in ‘Operation Cash Out’