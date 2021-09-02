Authorities investigating fatal shooting in North Charleston
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police officers are investigating following a fatal shooting early Thursday morning.
At 2:41 a.m., officers responded to the area of Nantuckett Avenue for a call of shots fired.
As officers were on their way to the scene they were told that a male victim was shot. When police arrived on the scene they found a deceased male subject in a front yard.
No arrests have been made, and police are continuing the investigation.
