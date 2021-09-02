Berkeley County to break ground on new Mega Boat Landing

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Work will begin Thursday morning on a new “Mega Boat Landing” on Lake Moultrie with Berkeley County and Santee Cooper breaks ground on the project.

The boat landing sits at 933 Broughton Road at the site of the former Atkins Boat Landing and Lions Beach site. It will span 14 acres and will include six boat launch ramps and a dock, which will be protected by a breakwater barrier wall being designed and permitted by Santee Cooper.

Berkeley County Engineering is permitting the design plans in cooperation with the Town of Moncks Corner and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Berkeley County Roads and Bridges will perform all work on the land and parking lot space.

Plans include approximately 180 boat trailer parking places and about 180 passenger vehicle spaces.

The mega boat landing will also include an event pavillion, walking trail and a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office outpost dock for deputies who respond to emergencies on the lake.

The proposed site plan for land use went before the Town of Moncks Corner Board of Zoning Appeals on July 6 and was unanimously approved.

Moncks Corner Mayor Michael Lockliear said it will have a huge impact on the town.

“What an awesome moment for Moncks Corner and Berkeley County, to have this amazing, tournament-grade boat landing for our citizens and for all the fishermen coming to town,” Lockliear said. “This is going to have a huge impact on the town and I can’t wait to get out here and use the landing myself.”

The project is being funded through the Berkeley County Delegation “Water Recreation Funds” and from the Berkeley County Accommodations Tax Committee. They say additional costs will be offset by work performed in-house by Berkeley County and Santee Cooper.

The entire project is expected to be complete by the fall of 2022.

The groundbreaking event begins at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.

