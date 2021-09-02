SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

CCSD students’ performance fairly steady despite pandemic

Despite the pandemic, schools within Charleston County seem to be doing better than the state...
Despite the pandemic, schools within Charleston County seem to be doing better than the state average. That’s according to the state report cards which were released Wednesday.(Live 5)
By Michal Higdon
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite the pandemic, schools within Charleston County seem to be doing better than the state average. That’s according to the state report cards which were released Wednesday.

Karolyn Belcher, CCSD’s Chief Academic Officer, says the overall story is positive. She says while there are dips in performance, CCSD students are staying fairly steady. But, she says, there are areas that need improvement.

“Our challenge remains that some of our kids that were behind before COVID remain behind now,” Belcher says. “The gaps are even more exacerbated. So that’s really where our focus needs to be.”

According to the state report cards, 49 percent of CCSD students met or exceeded expectations compared to the state’s average of 43 percent. In math, those numbers were 47 percent compared to the state’s 37 percent. Belcher says, to get those numbers up, they’re hoping to use the federal ESSR funds.

“Making sure that we’re really leveraging the gift of the federal funding to make sure that we’re closing achievement gaps through things like extra tutoring programs after school, our summer enrichment program which just wrapped up and we anticipate doing something similar in the coming summer, so that we’re really using this time to accelerate instruction and close gaps,” Belcher says.

About 74 percent of students are college or career ready which Belcher says they’re really proud of.

“I think all of us worried that this group of students from last year and moving into this year would be behind,” Belcher says. “That doesn’t seem to be as true. We don’t have that. We have places where we really need to focus our energies but it is not a system-wide COVID gap.”

Belcher says they are seeing a difference though in certain groups.

“I think our students who come from economically disadvantaged families or economically disadvantaged parts of our community, they need more support because there are clear gaps between them and their more privileged peers,” Belcher adds. “I worry about our special needs students and our English language learners. We need to make sure that we’re providing more individualized support for those students.”

She adds they’re also putting in place additional tutoring programs after school and Saturday school to help the students who have fallen behind.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murray-LaSaine Montessori School is one of several Charleston County schools to announce they...
6 Charleston County schools switching to virtual instruction
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a team of more than 200 federal, state and local law...
13 face federal drug, firearms charges in ‘Operation Cash Out’
Authorities say two infant twin brothers found in a vehicle outside a daycare center Wednesday...
Coroner identifies infant twins found dead in vehicle outside SC daycare
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced a mandatory vaccine requirement Wednesday in a...
N. Charleston adopts mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy
MUSC
MUSC has no beds available at Intensive Care Unit; Roper ICU at capacity

Latest News

A Charleston Police incident report states that officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of...
Police chief to hold news conference on arrest in deadly double shooting
A franchise of the Wisconsin-based Culver's chain is slated to open in the Ladson area.
Culver’s plans to open location in Ladson
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Two elementary schools go temporarily virtual
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a burglary at the RiversEdge Marina...
Police: GPS monitors stolen from dozens of boats in North Charleston