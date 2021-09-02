Charleston County leaders discussing mandatory vaccines for county employees

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Council is expected to discuss mandatory COVID vaccines for county employees, according to the county’s agenda.

Leaders are holding a special council meeting to discuss the issue on Thursday. You can watch the meeting below.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row Thursday morning. DHEC reported a total of 5,229 new cases, more than 100 over the previous day, and 60 deaths, down from 86 reported on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for city employees.

Summey said it was not easy for him to adopt a vaccine policy, but he said his responsibility was to the health and well being of his employees. The mayor said he wanted to make sure that emergency personnel like police and fire were able to provide services in a “safe manner” for the city’s citizens.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.