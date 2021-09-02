Cold front to drop humidity, bring cooler mornings!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move through the Lowcountry this morning bringing a big drop in humidity, lots of sunshine, cooler mornings over the next couple days.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. Less Humid. High 87.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 87.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 87.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89.

LABOR DAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 90.

