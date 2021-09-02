Cold front to drop humidity, bring cooler mornings!
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move through the Lowcountry this morning bringing a big drop in humidity, lots of sunshine, cooler mornings over the next couple days.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. Less Humid. High 87.
FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 87.
SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 87.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89.
LABOR DAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 90.
