Cold front to drop humidity, bring cooler mornings!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move through the Lowcountry this morning bringing a big drop in humidity, lots of sunshine, cooler mornings over the next couple days.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. Less Humid. High 87.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 87.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 87.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89.

LABOR DAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 90.

