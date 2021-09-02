SC Lottery
Crash shuts down portion of Highway 41 in Mt. Pleasant

Traffic coming into Mount Pleasant is being turned around at Harpers Ferry Way and traffic heading out of Mount Pleasant is being turned around at Wood Park Dr.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant has been shut down due to a crash Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say the highway is shut down in both directions for a collision just south of Lowe’s Foods heading out of Mount Pleasant.

“Officers are setting up a diversion,” MPPD officials said. “Traffic coming into Mount Pleasant is being turned around at Harpers Ferry Way and traffic heading out of Mount Pleasant is being turned around at Wood Park Dr.”

