Culver’s plans to open location in Ladson

A franchise of the Wisconsin-based Culver's chain is slated to open in the Ladson area.
By Jared Kofsky
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A second Culver’s location could be coming to the Lowcountry.

A franchise of the Wisconsin-based chain is slated to open in the Ladson area, according to site plans released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Should the developer receive the necessary DHEC approvals, the restaurant would be located on a 1.5-acre site along Ladson Road near Hoot Owl Avenue in Dorchester County.

It is expected to include a drive-thru.

The first Culver’s outpost in the Charleston area opened in Summerville in 2019. Culver’s has not yet announced when the Ladson location will open.

