Dorchester District 2 schools will move to virtual learning from Sept. 7 - Sept. 15

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester District 2 School Board has voted to move district schools to seven days of virtual learning from Sept. 7 through Sept 15. They will be back in school on Sept. 16. The board was presented with three options by administration to temporary go virtual.

A dozen parents sat through a lengthy Dorchester District Two school board workshop with the hopes of forcing a public comment section where they could air their grievances.

The focus of the workshop: COVID in the class and the rising number of kids in quarantine.

The parents at the meeting were initially told by the board chair, Gail Hughes, that they would amend the agenda to allow public comments.

However, hours later Hughes told the room it would be illegal to change the agenda after it had already been approved. She also mentioned the board member received texts and emails from parents who said they would have come to the meeting if public comment had been on the agenda originally. She said it would be unfair to allow those who came to the meeting to speak when more would have shown up if public comment was on the agenda.

At one point, the board had to go into recess and a parent was escorted out after Hughes lost control of the meeting.

The latest numbers show more than 20 percent of the student body is out with COVID or in quarantine as a close contact. On Wednesday, the district logged 264 staff absences. While not all of them had COVID, many were out because a family member had COVID.

The impact of the Delta Variant goes beyond the 5,085 students who are missing out on class right now. District officials say nursing staff is burning the midnight oil trying to finish daily contract tracing while battling a staff shortage and an average of 10 daily callouts.

The district says staffing shortage is hurting every department with 20-25 bus drivers out daily and another 16 vacancies. There are 34 vacancies in food service with another 15-20 out daily. Making matters worse is a lack of available substitutes. District officials say they are mostly pressing administrators, instructional coaches and counselors to fill vacancies and monitor isolation rooms.

The district head nurse says the number of cases they’re seeing is significantly more than last year. She says there are fewer people in virtual school, making classroom more congested than last year and the lack of a mask mandate has made spreading the already incredibly transmissible Delta Variant easier.

The lack of face masks impacts the quarantine guidelines and has been identified as one of the reasons why the numbers are so high. A close contact is identified as anyone within six feet of a positive case for more than 15 minutes. If everyone is wearing a mask properly the CDC guidelines allows that six-foot radius to be reduce to three feet.

During the meeting, Superintendent Joseph Pye announced the district would start reducing the amount of time students and staff are in quarantine. Currently, students are quarantined for 14 days. The change announced would reduce that time to 10 days – something many other school districts have already adopted. The 10-day quarantine requires students to self-monitor for the remaining 4 days and wear a mask, but they can return to school during those days.

