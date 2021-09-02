Early morning fire destroys home in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District says an early morning fire left a home destroyed.

Officials say crews responded just before 4:30 a.m. on Thursday and found a home on Coinbow Loop fully involved in flames.

Burton Fire says the homeowner returned to the home as firefighters were battling the flames and stated that no one was inside, but all of his belongings were. Firefighters say it took 20 minutes to gain control of the fire and over two hours to fully extinguish it. They were then able to search the debris and confirm no one had been inside.

Fire officials say the home was completely destroyed and crews closed one lane of Parris Island Gateway for approximately four hours while crews were on the scene. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators say an investigation was conducted, but the extensive damage to the home left the cause undeterminable.

