FIRST ALERT: Pair of accidents block two lanes on Don Holt Bridge

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department responded to a pair of accidents Thursday morning on the Don Holt Bridge.

Firefighters said the crashes had two different westbound lanes blocked at different points on the bridge.

One crash was located at the base of the bridge and a second was located at the top of the bridge, according to a Twitter post at 8:15 a.m.

❗️❗️TRAFFIC ALERT❗️❗️



Right lane AND left lane of 526 Westbound at the base and top of Don Hault are blocked for two separate vehicle accidents.



SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER❗️❗️#chsnews pic.twitter.com/q3L5XP6Kae — North Charleston FD (@NCFDSC) September 2, 2021

There was no immediate word on injuries.

