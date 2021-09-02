FIRST ALERT: Pair of accidents block two lanes on Don Holt Bridge
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department responded to a pair of accidents Thursday morning on the Don Holt Bridge.
Firefighters said the crashes had two different westbound lanes blocked at different points on the bridge.
One crash was located at the base of the bridge and a second was located at the top of the bridge, according to a Twitter post at 8:15 a.m.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
