SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Pair of accidents block two lanes on Don Holt Bridge

The North Charleston Fire Department say a pair of crashes, one at the base of the Don Holt and...
The North Charleston Fire Department say a pair of crashes, one at the base of the Don Holt and the other at the top, is slowing westbound traffic.(North Charleston Fire Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department responded to a pair of accidents Thursday morning on the Don Holt Bridge.

Firefighters said the crashes had two different westbound lanes blocked at different points on the bridge.

One crash was located at the base of the bridge and a second was located at the top of the bridge, according to a Twitter post at 8:15 a.m.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murray-LaSaine Montessori School is one of several Charleston County schools to announce they...
6 Charleston County schools switching to virtual instruction
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a team of more than 200 federal, state and local law...
13 face federal drug, firearms charges in ‘Operation Cash Out’
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd after...
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, SC deputies investigating
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced a mandatory vaccine requirement Wednesday in a...
N. Charleston adopts mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy
MUSC
MUSC has no beds available at Intensive Care Unit; Roper ICU at capacity

Latest News

Berkeley County will break ground Thursday on a new Mega Boat Landing on Lake Moultrie at the...
Berkeley County to break ground on new Mega Boat Landing
Goose Creek Police say their emergency communications center has undergone a $1.1 million...
Goose Creek to reopen upgraded 911 call center
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Goose Creek Police launch newly-renovated 911 communications center
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County Waterparks closing after Labor Day