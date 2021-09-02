SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Florida to issue $5,000 fines to entities asking for proof of COVID vaccination

Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that...
Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that require people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that require people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill earlier this year that banned vaccine passports.

The fines will start on Sept. 16 if people are asked to show proof of a vaccine.

Violators will have the chance to appeal but, once the fine is finalized, they will have 30 days to pay.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murray-LaSaine Montessori School is one of several Charleston County schools to announce they...
6 Charleston County schools switching to virtual instruction
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a team of more than 200 federal, state and local law...
13 face federal drug, firearms charges in ‘Operation Cash Out’
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced a mandatory vaccine requirement Wednesday in a...
N. Charleston adopts mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy
MUSC
MUSC has no beds available at Intensive Care Unit; Roper ICU at capacity
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd after...
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, SC deputies investigating

Latest News

Goose Creek Police say their emergency communications center has undergone a $1.1 million...
Goose Creek upgrades 911 call center, equipment
Berkeley County will break ground Thursday on a new Mega Boat Landing on Lake Moultrie at the...
Berkeley County to break ground on new Mega Boat Landing
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Goose Creek Police to open renovated communications center
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley County to break ground on 'Mega Boat Landing'
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County Council to hold meeting on mandatory vaccines