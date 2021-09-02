SC Lottery
Goose Creek upgrades 911 call center, equipment

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police say their newly-renovated communications center will better serve the community and prepare first responders before they arrive on the scene of a crisis.

Goose Creek emergency dispatchers will begin working in the new center Thursday.

People who call 911 going forward can expect additional questions when they call in to report a medical emergency.

The $1.1 million upgrade to their emergency dispatch facility means new processing equipment and training for 911 calls.

Goose Creek emergency dispatchers are trained on a system that will help them prepare first...
Goose Creek emergency dispatchers are trained on a system that will help them prepare first responders for the calls they're responding to and give critical instructions to callers who report medical emergencies.(Live 5)

All telecommunications specialists at the center are now trained in the Emergency Medical Dispatching System so that they can provide instructions to callers about what they can do before help arrives. Examples of those instructions given in crisis situations would include childbirth instructions, CPR and bleeding control.

Callers will also be able to send pictures and videos directly to 911 operators, something they could not previously do.

The new equipment also includes mapping, texting and language line interpreting.

Goose Creek Police officials say the upgrades replace software that was more than 10 years old.

