SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to beating mother, grandparents to death

Orion Krause pleaded guilty Wednesday to beating to death his mother, his grandparents and his...
Orion Krause pleaded guilty Wednesday to beating to death his mother, his grandparents and his grandparents’ caretaker in Massachusetts in 2017.(Source: WCVB via CNN)
By WCVB staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTON, Mass. (WCVB) – A man charged in the 2017 beating deaths of three relatives and a health care worker in Massachusetts has agreed to a plea deal in the case.

Orion Krause, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday to using a baseball bat to fatally beat his mother, his grandparents and his grandparents’ caretaker.

The killings took place in his grandparents’ home.

Police reports said a neighbor called police after Krause came to his door and told him what he did.

According to police reports, responding officers found Krause sitting naked and covered in mud on a patio chair behind the neighbor’s house.

One of the officers wrote that Krause started to sing quietly and then said, “I freed them.”

In the deal, Krause agreed to plead guilty to four counts of second-degree murder in exchange for a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

He had been facing four counts of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murray-LaSaine Montessori School is one of several Charleston County schools to announce they...
6 Charleston County schools switching to virtual instruction
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a team of more than 200 federal, state and local law...
13 face federal drug, firearms charges in ‘Operation Cash Out’
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd after...
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, SC deputies investigating
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced a mandatory vaccine requirement Wednesday in a...
N. Charleston adopts mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy
MUSC
MUSC has no beds available at Intensive Care Unit; Roper ICU at capacity

Latest News

FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters at the...
Democrats promote Cheney to vice chairwoman of Jan. 6 panel
Lift Up Louisiana
Gray Television partners with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday he intends to use millions in federal funds to...
SC Gov. to use federal funds to widen I-26 from Columbia to Charleston
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
High court divides 5-4 to leave Texas abortion law in place
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his speech at...
China bans men deemed not masculine enough from TV in new crackdown