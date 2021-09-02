SC Lottery
North Charleston Police arrest man wanted in armed robberies

Rasheem Carson was arrested on four counts of armed robbery, four counts of possession of a...
Rasheem Carson was arrested on four counts of armed robbery, four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and unlawfully carrying a firearm, police said.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 20-year-old wanted in connection with multiple armed robberies is in custody.

Rasheem Carson was arrested on four counts of armed robbery, four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and unlawfully carrying a firearm, police said.

Investigators say Carson robbed several businesses along the 6000 block of Dorchester Road at gunpoint between Aug. 14 and Aug. 21. Those businesses included Yum Yum, Taco Bell, Lake Ashley Mobile Home Park Office and St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.

Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force arrested him Thursday and say he was armed with an illegal firearm.

He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center Thursday morning.

