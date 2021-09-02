SC Lottery
LIVE: WH COVID response briefing; Pfizer vaccine produces fewer antibodies in older people than Moderna, study says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – A small study shows the Pfizer COVID vaccine produces fewer antibodies in people over 50.

Researchers at the University of Virginia looked at the antibody levels of 167 people who got two shots of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

The doctors who conducted the study said it’s not clear why Moderna’s vaccine delivers a larger dose of antigens, which produces an immune response in the body.

Antibodies are produced by the immune system in response to exposure to antigens.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize booster doses of their vaccines.

Studies show adding a third dose can restore antibody responses that may have waned over time.

