SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police chief to hold news conference on arrest in deadly double shooting

A Charleston Police incident report states that officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of...
A Charleston Police incident report states that officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Bethlehem Court at 11:30 p.m. on July 20. Police found two men dead on the property.(Live 5 News)
By Patrick Phillips and Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s police chief will release details Thursday afternoon on an arrest in a July double homicide.

Chief Luther Reynolds will provide an update to the July 20 killings on Bethlehem Court at a 2 p.m. news conference.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Bethlehem Court at 11:30 p.m. where they found two 24-year-old men dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The family of the man who lives in the home said one of the victims was a family member, adding it was his mother who discovered the victims and called police.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 24-year-old Ravin Smalls and 24-year-old Taiwan Green and confirmed both died as a result of a gunshot wound on July 20.

The day after the killing, Lesley Kelley, who said she was Smalls’ mother, recalled the conversation she had with him on the day he died.

“I texted him about Cash App and asked if he could send me $100 so I could pay my phone bill,” Kelley said. “He said ‘Yeah momma, I got you.’”

Then the conversation stopped, she said. Her son stopped returning her text messages and the phone calls went straight to voicemail. Hours later, Kelley said she found the bodies of her son and his friend in the shed of her backyard.

“My baby didn’t harm anyone. He was a nice guy. Anytime you see him he would smile,” Kelley said. “I didn’t deserve to find my child. Not like that.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murray-LaSaine Montessori School is one of several Charleston County schools to announce they...
6 Charleston County schools switching to virtual instruction
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a team of more than 200 federal, state and local law...
13 face federal drug, firearms charges in ‘Operation Cash Out’
Authorities say two infant twin brothers found in a vehicle outside a daycare center Wednesday...
Coroner identifies infant twins found dead in vehicle outside SC daycare
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced a mandatory vaccine requirement Wednesday in a...
N. Charleston adopts mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy
MUSC
MUSC has no beds available at Intensive Care Unit; Roper ICU at capacity

Latest News

A franchise of the Wisconsin-based Culver's chain is slated to open in the Ladson area.
Culver’s plans to open location in Ladson
Despite the pandemic, schools within Charleston County seem to be doing better than the state...
CCSD students’ performance fairly steady despite pandemic
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Two elementary schools go temporarily virtual
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a burglary at the RiversEdge Marina...
Police: GPS monitors stolen from dozens of boats in North Charleston