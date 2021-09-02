Police chief to hold news conference on arrest in deadly double shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s police chief will release details Thursday afternoon on an arrest in a July double homicide.

Chief Luther Reynolds will provide an update to the July 20 killings on Bethlehem Court at a 2 p.m. news conference.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Bethlehem Court at 11:30 p.m. where they found two 24-year-old men dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The family of the man who lives in the home said one of the victims was a family member, adding it was his mother who discovered the victims and called police.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 24-year-old Ravin Smalls and 24-year-old Taiwan Green and confirmed both died as a result of a gunshot wound on July 20.

The day after the killing, Lesley Kelley, who said she was Smalls’ mother, recalled the conversation she had with him on the day he died.

“I texted him about Cash App and asked if he could send me $100 so I could pay my phone bill,” Kelley said. “He said ‘Yeah momma, I got you.’”

Then the conversation stopped, she said. Her son stopped returning her text messages and the phone calls went straight to voicemail. Hours later, Kelley said she found the bodies of her son and his friend in the shed of her backyard.

“My baby didn’t harm anyone. He was a nice guy. Anytime you see him he would smile,” Kelley said. “I didn’t deserve to find my child. Not like that.”

