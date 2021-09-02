Police: GPS monitors stolen from dozens of boats in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A burglary at a boat storage facility in North Charleston is under investigation.

North Charleston Police said they were called to RiversEdge Marina Wednesday morning after the manager noticed multiple boats were missing their GPS display monitors.

Officers said a total of 26 boats out of the nearly 500 housed at the marina, had their GPS monitors stolen.

According to police, the manager of RiversEdge believes the theft happened between 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday and 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

The manager told police one of the bay doors of the storage building was broken and remained open after business hours. Officers said surveillance from the facility is under review.

The facility was in the process of contacting victims, according to police.

RiversEdge Marina declined to comment.

