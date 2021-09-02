Retired Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office captain to be laid to rest this weekend

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A retired Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office captain who recently passed away will be laid to rest this weekend.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis released details on Thursday regarding the visitation, memorial and procession for Capt. Will Rogers who passed away on Aug. 27.

“He gave over 30 years of his life to service,” the sheriff’s office said. “Rogers survived an ambush attack, in the line of duty, in 2015 that doctors never expected him to survive. Even after his retirement, he was an outspoken advocate for the violence against members of Law Enforcement.”

Rogers will receive full honors at his memorial service.

According to the sheriff’s office the visitation will take place on Friday, September 3 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The location will be Dial Murray Funeral Home at 300 West Main Street in Moncks Corner. The memorial service will take place on Saturday, September 4 at 2 p.m.

“Those wishing to pay their respects can report to Faith Church at 337 Farmington Road in Summerville,” BCSO officials said. “The motorcade procession will begin at Dial Murray Funeral home on Saturday before the memorial service. Vehicles will begin lining up at approximately 12 p.m. with plans to depart the location at 12:30 p.m. The motorcade will travel from SC 6 to US 17A to Farmington Road.”

