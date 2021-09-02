SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC Gov. to use federal funds to widen I-26 from Columbia to Charleston

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday he intends to use millions in federal funds to...
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday he intends to use millions in federal funds to widen a portion of I-26 between Charleston and Columbia.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday he intends to use millions in federal funds to widen a portion of I-26 between Charleston and Columbia.

“We in South Carolina have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” McMaster said at a news conference Thursday morning. “We must seize this moment to set our state on a strong cause for generations of prosperity and success.”

McMaster said he will propose using over $360 million from the American Rescue Plan to speed up the widening of the interstate.

“This one-time investment, this transformative investment will allow the department to accelerate that widening by six years,” McMaster said.

Transportation Secretary Christy Hall said widening I-26 is a “high priority” for the agency.

Hall said the original plan for I-26, which involved widening two 15-mile stretches of the interstate, would have involved going to contract with the last segment in 2029 or 2030.

“With this one-time funding boost, we will accelerate this project forward by at least six years to get us going,” Hall said. “So instead of starting the project within the next 10 years, we are anticipating being able to complete the project within the next 10 years.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murray-LaSaine Montessori School is one of several Charleston County schools to announce they...
6 Charleston County schools switching to virtual instruction
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a team of more than 200 federal, state and local law...
13 face federal drug, firearms charges in ‘Operation Cash Out’
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd after...
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, SC deputies investigating
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced a mandatory vaccine requirement Wednesday in a...
N. Charleston adopts mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy
MUSC
MUSC has no beds available at Intensive Care Unit; Roper ICU at capacity

Latest News

Lift Up Louisiana
Gray Television partners with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief
South Carolina employment officials have recorded the lowest number of initial unemployment...
SC lists new record low in first-time unemployment claims since pandemic began
The North Charleston Fire Department say a pair of crashes, one at the base of the Don Holt and...
FIRST ALERT: Pair of accidents block two lanes on Don Holt Bridge
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd after...
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, SC deputies investigating