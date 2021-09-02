SC lists new record low in first-time unemployment claims since pandemic began

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina employment officials have recorded the lowest number of initial unemployment claims received since the start of the pandemic.

During the week ending Saturday, the state received 1,315 first-time claims, down from 1,548 the previous week.

That marks the 11th week since mid-March 2020 that the state received fewer than 2,000 claims and only the second time claims dropped below 1,400.

Greenville County reported the most with 220, while Richland County had the second-highest at 200. Spartanburg County listed 160.

Charleston County listed 139, ranking it fourth. Horry County rounded out the top five with 135 claims.

Berkeley County listed 131 and Dorchester County listed 89.

For the week ending Saturday, the state paid out $5.4 million in state and federal benefits.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out a total of more than $6.5 billion.

