SC reports more than 5,200 new COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row Thursday morning.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row Thursday morning.

DHEC reported a total of 5,229 new cases, more than 100 over the previous day, and 60 deaths, down from 86 reported on Wednesday.

The agency reports numbers on a 48-hour delay, so the results it reported Thursday were Tuesday’s totals.

Thursday’s report listed 3,572 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 1,657 cases confirmed through rapid tests.

Greenville County had the most new cases with 509. But Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties each reported more than 300.

Beaufort County reported 135 new cases and Colleton, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties each listed fewer than 65.

The total deaths included 44 confirmed and 16 probable deaths.

Of the 60 deaths, 12 were reported in Lowcountry counties.

Charleston County listed four confirmed and two probable deaths. Colleton and Beaufort County each listed two confirmed deaths. Beaufort and Dorchester County each listed one confirmed death.

The results came from 32,408 tests conducted with a positive rate 14.5%, down from Wednesday’s 17.3%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 746,157 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 604,166 cases detected using PCR tests and 141,991 detected with rapid tests.

As of Wednesday, DHEC reported a total of 10,743 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 9,403 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,340 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

  • Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Meets presumptive laboratory evidence
  • Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 9.5 million tests since the pandemic began.



