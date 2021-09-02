SC Lottery
SC Supreme Court upholds state’s ban on mask mandates in Columbia ruling

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Supreme Court has upheld the state’s ban on mask mandates in a ruling that struck down Columbia’s mask mandate.

“The notion that City employees would infiltrate the schools and, without any assistance from school personnel and without a penny of state funds, would be able to mandate masks...is demonstrably false,” the court said in its opinion.

“We appreciate the Supreme Court’s quick ruling and its confirmation of our legal arguments,” said Attorney General Alan Wilson. “The Court emphasized what we’ve been saying all along, that we are not arguing mask policy, we are arguing the rule of law. The Court has confirmed that a city ordinance cannot conflict with state law.”

