SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Some Trident Tech classes move to virtual instruction

Many Trident Tech classes are operating virtually through Sept. 19.
Many Trident Tech classes are operating virtually through Sept. 19.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Technical College moved some of its classes to virtual instruction as of Thursday.

Lecture and hybrid classes in disciplines that do not include a hands-on component are switching to a “scheduled online meeting” format.

THE LIST: Lowcountry schools, districts begin announcing switches to virtual learning

The virtual plan will continue through Sept. 19.

The college posted a list of all of the classes affected on its website.

Trident President Mary Thornley said the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, both on campus and in the community, “made it apparent that we must take additional steps to protect the campus community and to ensure instruction can continue.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murray-LaSaine Montessori School is one of several Charleston County schools to announce they...
6 Charleston County schools switching to virtual instruction
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a team of more than 200 federal, state and local law...
13 face federal drug, firearms charges in ‘Operation Cash Out’
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced a mandatory vaccine requirement Wednesday in a...
N. Charleston adopts mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy
MUSC
MUSC has no beds available at Intensive Care Unit; Roper ICU at capacity
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd after...
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, SC deputies investigating

Latest News

Goose Creek Police say their emergency communications center has undergone a $1.1 million...
Goose Creek upgrades 911 call center, equipment
Berkeley County will break ground Thursday on a new Mega Boat Landing on Lake Moultrie at the...
Berkeley County to break ground on new Mega Boat Landing
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Goose Creek Police to open renovated communications center
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley County to break ground on 'Mega Boat Landing'
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County Council to hold meeting on mandatory vaccines