Some Trident Tech classes move to virtual instruction

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Technical College moved some of its classes to virtual instruction as of Thursday.

Lecture and hybrid classes in disciplines that do not include a hands-on component are switching to a “scheduled online meeting” format.

The virtual plan will continue through Sept. 19.

The college posted a list of all of the classes affected on its website.

Trident President Mary Thornley said the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, both on campus and in the community, “made it apparent that we must take additional steps to protect the campus community and to ensure instruction can continue.”

