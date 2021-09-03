SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Aiken County copes with death of 4th-grader with COVID

Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken County Public Schools(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A special meeting of the Aiken County school board was called in the aftermath of two student deaths this week, including one who was infected with COVID-19.

The school board called a special meeting for Tuesday to discuss discuss topics related to COVID concerns impacting area schools.

Aiken County Public Schools spokesman Mike Rosier confirmed that a fourth-grader with coronavirus died this week and a 10th-grader died this week, as well. The cause of death for the 10th-grader is unknown right now.

MORE | S.C. health leaders studying options as COVID spreads in schools

News 12 reported this week that the CSRA had seen its first known death of a child from COVID.

That death happened Wednesday at Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

We don’t know additional information about that child due to health privacy laws. That child could be the Aiken County fourth-grader or could be a different child.

More children than ever are suffering from COVID infection during the current wave of the pandemic that’s being driven by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus.

The variant targets kids unlike earlier mutations.

The special school board meeting comes as the Aiken County district deals with the quarantine of more than 4,000 students, 17 percent of the student population. That’s led parents to call for action.

The district is unable to mandate masks because of a special provision in the state budget that bans districts from requiring masks. The South Carolina Supreme Court this week upheld that measure.

The Aiken County meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

I-TEAM | Tracking medical staff vaccination rates in local hospitals

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say two infant twin brothers found in a vehicle outside a daycare center Wednesday...
Coroner identifies infant twins found dead in vehicle outside SC daycare
William Green was charged with two counts of murder, one count of armed robbery and unlawful...
Police announce arrest in connection to deadly double shooting
Officials with the Berkeley County School District say three of their schools will transition...
Three Berkeley County schools to transition to virtual learning for two weeks
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced a mandatory vaccine requirement Wednesday in a...
N. Charleston adopts mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy
It happened at 2:41 a.m. in the area of Nantuckett Avenue where officers responded to a call...
Authorities investigating fatal shooting in North Charleston

Latest News

As the nation continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a shortage of one of the most...
Nurse shortage impacting Lowcountry hospitals
Alexander Moffett
Allegedly intoxicated man tries to fight EMS on Folly Beach
Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for a driver who shot...
Lowcountry deputies searching for driver who shot at motorist for honking her horn
School districts in South Carolina and across the country are seeing staffing issues. While...
Colleton Co. School District sees staffing issues across departments
A W.J. Keenan High School football player, Donadrian Robinson, died on Saturday.
W.J. Keenan High School student-athlete dies