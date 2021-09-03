Allegedly intoxicated man tries to fight EMS on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The Folly Beach Police Department has arrested a man who tried to fight emergency personnel who were treating him for wounds from a prior fight.

Jail Records show the Folly Beach Police Department arrested Alexander Moffett, 30, and charged him with public intoxication, resisting arrest and throwing bodily fluids on an employee by prisoners.

The Folly Beach Police Department says the incident happened at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday when officers were dispatched to a fight in the 100 block of E Artic Avenue.

Police say they approached the scene and saw Moffett walking away with what appeared to be blood on his face. Officers confronted Moffett about the blood on his face and they say they separated him from other witnesses.

An incident report says Folly Beach Fire and EMS responders began treating Moffett while asking witnesses what had happened. The report reveals that Moffett had been drinking and became belligerent when people he was with attempted to escort him off the beach.

Moffett began throwing punches at his acquaintance who was trying to get him off the beach and another unknown bystander, the incident report says. It continues that the unknown bystander then punched Moffett in the face in self-defense, resulting in the blood officers first noticed.

While speaking with the witnesses, police say Moffett was sitting in the cab of a patrol vehicle receiving treatment when he became aggressive, and started yelling obscenities. Officers say he then jumped out the cab of the truck and begin walking down Center Street.

Police say they were able to get Moffett’s attention on the sidewalk in front of 20 Center Street but they had to wait for Charleston County EMS to arrive. While they waited, police say Moffett went from crying and asking for help, to yelling and screaming obscenities. He also attempted to smear his blood onto officers, reports say.

When Moffett attempted to push pass an officer in an attempt to flee, police say they placed Moffett under arrest. As they attempted to do so reports say Moffett was actively fighting and resisting.

When Charleston County EMS arrived on scene and began speaking with Moffett, police say he spat blood onto a female EMS Medic. A mask was placed on his faced, and police say he was placed on a gurney via safety restraints.

Moffett has been booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center and is awaiting bond.

