SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Bumble, CEO of Match vow to help those affected by Texas abortion law

Match group -- which owns Tinder, Plenty of Fish, OK Cupid, and Hinge -- is headquartered in...
Match group -- which owns Tinder, Plenty of Fish, OK Cupid, and Hinge -- is headquartered in Texas.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dating app companies based in Texas are reacting to the new abortion law.

Bumble, based in Austin, said it is creating a fund to support the reproductive rights of women and people across the gender spectrum.

Match group -- which owns Tinder, Plenty of Fish, OK Cupid, and Hinge -- is also headquartered in Texas.

Company CEO Shar Dubey said she is also creating a fund to ensure employees and their dependents will be able to get care outside the state.

Match doesn’t usually take a stand on political issues, but Dubey said as a woman in Texas, she couldn’t stay silent.

The new law prohibits abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

It took effect Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court and federal appeals court did not rule on attempts to block it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Authorities say two infant twin brothers found in a vehicle outside a daycare center Wednesday...
Coroner identifies infant twins found dead in vehicle outside SC daycare
William Green was charged with two counts of murder, one count of armed robbery and unlawful...
Police announce arrest in connection to deadly double shooting
Officials with the Berkeley County School District say three of their schools will transition...
Three Berkeley County schools to transition to virtual learning for two weeks
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced a mandatory vaccine requirement Wednesday in a...
N. Charleston adopts mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy
It happened at 2:41 a.m. in the area of Nantuckett Avenue where officers responded to a call...
Authorities investigating fatal shooting in North Charleston

Latest News

A Mississippi Freedom Trail marker sits before the remains of Bryant's Grocery and Meat Market...
Emmett Till historical marker goes missing in Mississippi
Deputies say the shooting happened around 11 a.m. Friday on West End Drive in Moncks Corner.
Deputies investigating Moncks Corner shooting
A Georgia mother, currently battling COVID-19, is getting ready to bury her 13-year-old son who...
Mom calls for changes in Ga. school policies after losing 13-year-old son to Covid
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 6,000 new...
SC reports 6,032 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths
A bus going through floodwaters is inundated on Wednesday night in New York.
In wake of catastrophic Ida flooding, police look for missing in Northeast