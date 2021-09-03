Charleston Co. School District to begin enforcing face masks on school buses

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County School District say starting next Tuesday, Sept. 7, it will begin enforcing a rule to wear a mask on school buses.

Officials with CCSD say all students must wear masks while on the bus unless a medical or religious waiver is in place.

If a student doesn’t follow the rules, officials say the first offense will result in a written warning and a call to the parent. Then every violation after that, the student will face suspension from the bus.

On the sixth occurrence, the student will be suspended from the bus for the remainder of the school year.

