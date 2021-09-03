SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston hotel numbers see pre-pandemic levels this summer

Charleston Director of Communications and Strategic Planning Chris Campbell says that across...
Charleston Director of Communications and Strategic Planning Chris Campbell says that across Charleston County, hotel occupancy far eclipsed what they saw in 2020.(Live 5)
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau says tourism in Charleston saw recovery and growth over this summer.

Charleston Director of Communications and Strategic Planning Chris Campbell says that across Charleston County, hotel occupancy far eclipsed what they saw in 2020.

He adds that for most part, hotel occupancy for June and July was back to pre-pandemic levels.

Campbell says vacation rentals in beach communities also performed extremely well, with occupancy way ahead of 2019.

According to the Charleston Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau which tracks hotel occupancy for the entire county, the occupancy rate for hotels across Charleston County was 79% for June and July of 2021.

That’s compared to 48% last summer in 2020, and 80% occupancy in June and July of 2019, before the pandemic.

Campbell says this indicates that overall leisure demand remains strong as we approach the Labor Day weekend.

However, he says the increase in COVID-19 cases and the growing concern over the Delta Variant is beginning to influence traveler sentiment nationally.

Campbell adds that Charleston County has started to see a negative impact on travel inquiries for future group meetings as people have expressed concern over how long the spike in cases will persist.

He says they will not be able to release August travel data until after this holiday weekend.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say two infant twin brothers found in a vehicle outside a daycare center Wednesday...
Coroner identifies infant twins found dead in vehicle outside SC daycare
William Green was charged with two counts of murder, one count of armed robbery and unlawful...
Police announce arrest in connection to deadly double shooting
Officials with the Berkeley County School District say three of their schools will transition...
Three Berkeley County schools to transition to virtual learning for two weeks
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced a mandatory vaccine requirement Wednesday in a...
N. Charleston adopts mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a team of more than 200 federal, state and local law...
13 face federal drug, firearms charges in ‘Operation Cash Out’

Latest News

The property is the largest area of undeveloped land in Summerville and it is located near Dr....
Dorchester Co. to open their largest park yet
Charleston County Council has voted to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for county employees. The vote...
Charleston County passes mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for county employees
VIDEO: Man arrested in connection deadly July shooting
VIDEO: Man arrested in connection deadly July shooting
VIDEO: Charleston County passes mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for county employees
VIDEO: Charleston County passes mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for county employees