City of Charleston employees required to get fully vaccinated against COVID

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Employees with the City of Charleston are now required to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Friday, Mayor John Tecklenburg sent an email to city staff regarding the new vaccination policy.

The mayor said the city implemented the policy due to the surge of COVID-19 cases as well as the delta variant cases in the Charleston area.

“This is a critical step to protect the health and safety of those who serve our community and to ensure that we remain capable of providing essential city services,” Tecklenburg said.

This news comes after Charleston County Council voted on Thursday night to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for county employees. On Wednesday, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for city employees.

Tecklenburg sent the following email to employees on Friday:

“With new COVID-19 cases surging and the highly contagious delta variant now pervasive in our area, the city has implemented a new policy requiring its employees to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This is a critical step to protect the health and safety of those who serve our community and to ensure that we remain capable of providing essential city services.

“The CDC, DHEC and our local medical professionals have all been clear – these vaccines are safe and effective, and it’s incumbent upon us as public servants to lead by example and do everything in our power to protect our community. Put simply, widespread vaccination is the only way we can end this pandemic for good, and we’re proud to stand by other local governments who share that same goal.”

