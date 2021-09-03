SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

City of Charleston employees required to get fully vaccinated against COVID

Employees with the City of Charleston are now required to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Employees with the City of Charleston are now required to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.(Live 5 News)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Employees with the City of Charleston are now required to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Friday, Mayor John Tecklenburg sent an email to city staff regarding the new vaccination policy.

The mayor said the city implemented the policy due to the surge of COVID-19 cases as well as the delta variant cases in the Charleston area.

“This is a critical step to protect the health and safety of those who serve our community and to ensure that we remain capable of providing essential city services,” Tecklenburg said.

This news comes after Charleston County Council voted on Thursday night to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for county employees. On Wednesday, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for city employees.

Tecklenburg sent the following email to employees on Friday:

“With new COVID-19 cases surging and the highly contagious delta variant now pervasive in our area, the city has implemented a new policy requiring its employees to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This is a critical step to protect the health and safety of those who serve our community and to ensure that we remain capable of providing essential city services.

“The CDC, DHEC and our local medical professionals have all been clear – these vaccines are safe and effective, and it’s incumbent upon us as public servants to lead by example and do everything in our power to protect our community. Put simply, widespread vaccination is the only way we can end this pandemic for good, and we’re proud to stand by other local governments who share that same goal.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say two infant twin brothers found in a vehicle outside a daycare center Wednesday...
Coroner identifies infant twins found dead in vehicle outside SC daycare
William Green was charged with two counts of murder, one count of armed robbery and unlawful...
Police announce arrest in connection to deadly double shooting
Officials with the Berkeley County School District say three of their schools will transition...
Three Berkeley County schools to transition to virtual learning for two weeks
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced a mandatory vaccine requirement Wednesday in a...
N. Charleston adopts mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy
It happened at 2:41 a.m. in the area of Nantuckett Avenue where officers responded to a call...
Authorities investigating fatal shooting in North Charleston

Latest News

Families board a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid...
Joint Base Charleston C-17s, airmen had roles in last flights out of Kabul
Alexander Moffett
Allegedly intoxicated man tries to fight EMS on Folly Beach
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police: Man slashed in face by machete-wielding assailant
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies investigating Moncks Corner shooting