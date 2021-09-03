Coast Guard rescues 2 on burning sinking boat, 9 miles off Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Coast Guard Station Charleston rescue crew saved two people after their vessel caught fire and began taking on water approximately 9 miles east of Bulls Bay, Friday.

The Coast Guard says the boat in distress was called Strictly Business and its captain began calling for help at around 4:03 a.m. Friday.

The Strictly Business was a 45-foot fishing vessel that was on fire and taking on water, the Coast Guard said.

The captain activated his Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon and the Coast Guard says he switched to his satellite phone after losing communication on his VHF radio.

The station rescue crew found the men and transported them to Coast Guard Station Charleston. Officials say local EMS was awaiting and treated the men on scene.

“Getting accurate and corresponding information from the initial call over channel 16 combined with the use of an EPIRB directly impacted the outcome of this case and we were able to know where they were located,” Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center Supervisor Senior Chief Petty Officer Bradley Derflinger said. “Everyone involved is extremely thankful a worst case scenario turned out to be a successful mission thanks to the mariners being well prepared and the quick response of our boat crew from Station Charleston. The Coast Guard urges all mariners to outfit their vessel with an abundance of safety and communication equipment because it could very well save you or a family members life.”

