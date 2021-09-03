Colleton Co. School District sees staffing issues across departments

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - School districts in South Carolina and across the country are seeing staffing issues. While some of these shortages may not look like a big deal on their own, the Colleton County School District says all together it is a real problem.

The district is currently facing a shortage in different areas including positions in the custodial staff, food service, and bus drivers.

They also have a big need for substitute teachers. The school district outsources substitutes through Kelly Services, an agency used by many districts.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the district had about 153 people in their substitute pool. Since then, they have lost and gained some people, but they still have roughly 40 vacancies.

“That may not seem that drastic but when you have as many staffing shortages as we’re having across all departments, we’re all fighting for the same pool. It makes it very challenging,” said Cliff Warren, the assistant superintendent for HR & Operations.

Currently, the district is utilizing and repurposing their employees they have for different roles.

Warren says they have put up signage across the district and are utilizing online platforms to hire people. They also offer a $2500 signing bonus for hard areas to recruit in like secondary level positions and special education classrooms.

If anybody would like to be a substitute in the district, Warren says they should reach out to Amanda Darden. She is the district’s in-person recruiter for Kelly Services. Her number is (843) 782-4530.

