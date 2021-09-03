SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Colleton Co. School District sees staffing issues across departments

Districts are hoping for a closer to normal school year but with delta variant creating a new...
School districts in South Carolina and across the country are seeing staffing issues. While some of these shortages may not look like a big deal on their own, the Colleton County School District says all together it is a real problem.(KKTV)
By Paola Tristan Arruda
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - School districts in South Carolina and across the country are seeing staffing issues. While some of these shortages may not look like a big deal on their own, the Colleton County School District says all together it is a real problem.

The district is currently facing a shortage in different areas including positions in the custodial staff, food service, and bus drivers.

They also have a big need for substitute teachers. The school district outsources substitutes through Kelly Services, an agency used by many districts.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the district had about 153 people in their substitute pool. Since then, they have lost and gained some people, but they still have roughly 40 vacancies.

“That may not seem that drastic but when you have as many staffing shortages as we’re having across all departments, we’re all fighting for the same pool. It makes it very challenging,” said Cliff Warren, the assistant superintendent for HR & Operations.

Currently, the district is utilizing and repurposing their employees they have for different roles.

Warren says they have put up signage across the district and are utilizing online platforms to hire people. They also offer a $2500 signing bonus for hard areas to recruit in like secondary level positions and special education classrooms.

If anybody would like to be a substitute in the district, Warren says they should reach out to Amanda Darden. She is the district’s in-person recruiter for Kelly Services. Her number is (843) 782-4530.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say two infant twin brothers found in a vehicle outside a daycare center Wednesday...
Coroner identifies infant twins found dead in vehicle outside SC daycare
William Green was charged with two counts of murder, one count of armed robbery and unlawful...
Police announce arrest in connection to deadly double shooting
Officials with the Berkeley County School District say three of their schools will transition...
Three Berkeley County schools to transition to virtual learning for two weeks
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced a mandatory vaccine requirement Wednesday in a...
N. Charleston adopts mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy
It happened at 2:41 a.m. in the area of Nantuckett Avenue where officers responded to a call...
Authorities investigating fatal shooting in North Charleston

Latest News

Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for a driver who shot...
Lowcountry deputies searching for driver who shot at motorist for honking her horn
A W.J. Keenan High School football player, Donadrian Robinson, died on Saturday.
W.J. Keenan High School student-athlete dies
Officials with CCSD say all students must wear masks while on the bus unless a medical or...
Charleston Co. School District to begin enforcing face masks on school buses
Is it the school board, district administrators or health officials who decide when a school...
Who is sending your child to virtual school