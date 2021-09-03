SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coroner’s office urges parents to be vigilant, check back seats for children

(WRDW)
By Lauren Adams
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Following the death of twin boys Wednesday, the coroner’s office is reminding parents to be extra diligent when exiting their vehicles and make sure they don’t leave any children in the back seat.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is urging all parents to please double-check their back seat for children.

“Children this age are often in rear-facing car seats so parents may not notice they are in the vehicle when they get out,” Rutherford said. “So we just ask that parents be diligent and check the back seat. Check to see if you sent a bag with your child. Is the bag still in the car? Is the child still in the car?”

PREVIOUS STORY | Twin boys found dead in vehicle outside daycare were 20 months old, coroner says

Newer model vehicles now come with alarms that alert parents if a child or animal is in the backseat.

When you turn the car off, there is a digital warning sign that pops up on the dashboard that reads “check rear seats”.

If the rear door isn’t opened and the car is locked, an ultrasonic motion sensor begins scanning for movement.

When motion is detected, the vehicle will activate its horn for 25 seconds and will repeat that process up to eight times if the motion continues.

RELATED STORY | Twin boys found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating

For those who don’t have a vehicle with build-in alerts, here are other tips to help remind you there is a child left in the back seat.

  • Set an alarm on your phone
  • Ask your caregiver to call you
  • Put a purse, wallet, or shoe in the backseat
  • Put the diaper bag in the front seat
  • Use a stuffed animal that usually stays in the car seat (when the child is in the seat, place the stuffed animal in the front as a reminder)

Prisma Health physicians say they’ve seen victims left inside cars in 70-degree weather and the temperature inside the car reached up to 105 degrees.

So it can be dangerous to leave a child in a car in the Fall, as well as, in the Summertime.

According to the National Safety Council, 38 children die each year from heatstroke after being left in a hot car.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Authorities say two infant twin brothers found in a vehicle outside a daycare center Wednesday...
Coroner identifies infant twins found dead in vehicle outside SC daycare
William Green was charged with two counts of murder, one count of armed robbery and unlawful...
Police announce arrest in connection to deadly double shooting
Officials with the Berkeley County School District say three of their schools will transition...
Three Berkeley County schools to transition to virtual learning for two weeks
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced a mandatory vaccine requirement Wednesday in a...
N. Charleston adopts mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy
It happened at 2:41 a.m. in the area of Nantuckett Avenue where officers responded to a call...
Authorities investigating fatal shooting in North Charleston

Latest News

Charlotte Maxwell-Jones, founder of Kabul Small Animal Rescue
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Families board a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid...
Joint Base Charleston C-17s, airmen had roles in last flights out of Kabul
In a statement Friday morning, Tidelands Health’s Nursing and Operations Vice President Ashley...
SC National Guard to assist Tidelands Health amid COVID-19 surge
Employees with the City of Charleston are now required to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
City of Charleston employees required to get fully vaccinated against COVID
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 8,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina