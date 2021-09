CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says there is a crash on I-26 East.

Reports say the crash is closing one eastbound lane right before I-26′s merge with I-526.

There is no word on any injuries stemming from the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ACCIDENT I-26 EB: One lane is blocked on I-26 EB right before the 526 merge. Use caution! #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/JqrczsTjoO — JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) September 3, 2021

