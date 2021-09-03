Deputies investigating Moncks Corner shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent one victim to the hospital.

Deputies say the shooting happened around 11 a.m. Friday on West End Drive in Moncks Corner.

The victim was transported to the hospital after being shot in the leg and the sheriff’s office says they do not have any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

