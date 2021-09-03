SC Lottery
Dorchester Co. to open their largest park yet

The property is the largest area of undeveloped land in Summerville and it is located near Dr....
The property is the largest area of undeveloped land in Summerville and it is located near Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary School off of Miles Jamison Road.(Live 5)
By Danielle Seat
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 300-acre park is in the works and it could soon become the largest park in Dorchester County.

The new park will be in the Pine Trace Natural Area. The property is the largest area of undeveloped land in Summerville and it is located near Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary School off of Miles Jamison Road.

Byars says their plans include two dog parks, a disc golf course, fishing piers, camping sites, playgrounds, and more than five miles of trails.
Byars says their plans include two dog parks, a disc golf course, fishing piers, camping sites, playgrounds, and more than five miles of trails.(Dorchester County)

Dorchester County Parks and Recreation Committee Chairman Jay Byars says the county bought the land from the state when a housing development was proposed.  He says the housing development would’ve included more than 780 homes.

“The old growth and the hardwoods, there’s over 100-year-old trees in that forest,” Byars said.

Byars says their plans include two dog parks, a disc golf course, fishing piers, camping sites, playgrounds, and more than five miles of trails. He says the trails could connect to parts Summerville as well as the Chandler Bridge Creek Path.

“We’re going to be able to do some really magnificent things that’s going to be really close to a lot of people,” Byars said.  “They are going to be able to get outside and enjoy this beautiful piece of property. So, we’re really excited about it.

The county plans to finalize the design in the next few weeks and are expecting to start construction in March. They say they then hope to open the park to the public by the end of 2022.

