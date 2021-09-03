SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Former Fort Jackson sergeant found guilty in assault case set to move to next duty station

Pentland has fulfilled his assignment obligation at Fort Jackson and is preparing to move to...
Pentland has fulfilled his assignment obligation at Fort Jackson and is preparing to move to his next permanent duty station.(WIS TV)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A former Fort Jackson sergeant found guilty of assaulting a Black man in a viral video is set to move to his next permanent duty station.

On Friday Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis issued what is said to be his final statement in response to the conduct of Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Jonathan Pentland.

Michaelis wrote:

“The Richland County trial is complete. We are the nation’s Army and we continue to value and strengthen our shared trust with our local communities. Soldiers are trained to conduct themselves in a respectful manner and adhere to the Army values. They are also held accountable when they do not.”

Pentland was found guilty on August 23. A judge sentenced him to 30 days in jail or a fine of $1,087.50.

RELATED STORY | Fort Jackson soldier found guilty of assaulting Black man in viral video

Michaelis said Pentland has fulfilled his assignment obligation at Fort Jackson and is preparing to move to his next permanent duty station.

More Related Stories

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Alexander Moffett
Allegedly intoxicated man tries to fight EMS on Folly Beach
Officials with the Berkeley County School District say three of their schools will transition...
Three Berkeley County schools to transition to virtual learning for two weeks
Authorities say two infant twin brothers found in a vehicle outside a daycare center Wednesday...
Coroner identifies infant twins found dead in vehicle outside SC daycare
Lottery tickets
Where are South Carolina’s winningest lottery stores?
The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested Tyrique Jermon Williams, 21, and...
Police: Man slashed in face by machete-wielding assailant

Latest News

The Moncks Corner Police Department says they arrested a woman after she created a disturbance...
Woman arrested after disturbance prompts lockdown at Berkeley High School
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash in Berkeley County.
Troopers investigating deadly crash between motorcycle, 83-year-old woman
School districts in South Carolina and across the country are seeing staffing issues. While...
Colleton Co. School District sees staffing issues across departments
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Aiken County copes with death of 4th-grader with COVID
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Colleton Co. School District sees staffing issues across departments