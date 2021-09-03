Georgetown Co. School Board discussing virtual option for K-6

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County School Board is set to discuss implementing a virtual option for Kindergarten through sixth grade.

The board will take up the issue on Sept. 7.

Currently, the district has a number of schools that have moved to temporary virtual learning over the last week. District officials released the following return to in-person learning dates.

School Return to In-Person Date - *Return to in-person learning dates are subject to review.

Any needed extensions to return dates will be announced by Friday, September 10, 2021. McDonald Elementary Tuesday, September 7 Carvers Bay High Tuesday, September 7 Rosemary Middle Wednesday, September 8 Andrews High Thursday, September 9 Georgetown Middle Monday, September 13 Georgetown High Monday, September 13 Kensington Elementary Monday, September 13*

