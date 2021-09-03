SC Lottery
Georgetown Co. School Board discussing virtual option for K-6

The Georgetown County School Board is set to discuss implementing a virtual option for Kindergarten through sixth grade. The board will take up the issue on Sept. 7.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County School Board is set to discuss implementing a virtual option for Kindergarten through sixth grade.

The board will take up the issue on Sept. 7.

Currently, the district has a number of schools that have moved to temporary virtual learning over the last week. District officials released the following return to in-person learning dates.

SchoolReturn to In-Person Date - *Return to in-person learning dates are subject to review. 
Any needed extensions to return dates will be announced by Friday, September 10, 2021.
McDonald ElementaryTuesday, September 7
Carvers Bay HighTuesday, September 7
Rosemary MiddleWednesday, September 8
Andrews HighThursday, September 9
Georgetown MiddleMonday, September 13
Georgetown HighMonday, September 13
Kensington ElementaryMonday, September 13*

