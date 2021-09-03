Georgetown Co. School Board discussing virtual option for K-6
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County School Board is set to discuss implementing a virtual option for Kindergarten through sixth grade.
The board will take up the issue on Sept. 7.
Currently, the district has a number of schools that have moved to temporary virtual learning over the last week. District officials released the following return to in-person learning dates.
|School
|Return to In-Person Date - *Return to in-person learning dates are subject to review.
Any needed extensions to return dates will be announced by Friday, September 10, 2021.
|McDonald Elementary
|Tuesday, September 7
|Carvers Bay High
|Tuesday, September 7
|Rosemary Middle
|Wednesday, September 8
|Andrews High
|Thursday, September 9
|Georgetown Middle
|Monday, September 13
|Georgetown High
|Monday, September 13
|Kensington Elementary
|Monday, September 13*
