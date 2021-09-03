Gorgeous Labor Day weekend ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front has pushed south of our area and high pressure is building in for our Labor Day weekend! This means lower humidity, lots of sunshine and temperatures below average. We’ll see a sunny sky today with low humidity and highs in the middle 80s. Over the weekend, temperatures will slowly start to warm with highs near 90 degrees by Labor Day. We have two more mornings with lows in the 60s before low temperatures warm back into the 70s by Monday. Dry, sunny weather is expected through Sunday with only a small chance of rain expected on Labor Day.

TROPICS: We’ll be keeping an eye on Hurricane Larry this holiday weekend. There is no concern about Larry impacting any land areas through the middle of next week. Larry is expected to become a major hurricane over the next 24 to 48 hours. Right now, computer models are still indicating a turn out to sea with no impacts on the United States. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 86.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 87.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89.

LABOR DAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 90.

