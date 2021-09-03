SC Lottery
Investigators looking to identify person of interest in Johns Island property crimes

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest who they say may have information regarding a number of crimes on Johns Island.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department released pictures of a man who they said may have information pertaining to multiple property crimes that happened on Aug. 27, 2021.

Anyone with information on the individual is asked to call contact CPD Team 3 Investigator Genna at 843-720-3916 or gennag@charleston-sc.gov or Detective Pennell at 843-720-2487 or pennellf@charleston-sc.gov.

