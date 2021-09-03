Joint Base Charleston C-17s, airmen had roles in last flights out of Kabul

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston officials say their airmen as well as a number of their C-17s had roles in the last flights out of Kabul.

According to JBC officials, the 437th Airlift Wing personnel not only had roles in the last five flights out of Kabul, but each of the aircraft commanders for those five flights were 437th AW personnel.

“Additionally, three of the last five aircraft out of Kabul were 437th AW aircraft,” JBC officials said. “Our Airmen are still out there working around the clock to bring evacuees to the United States.”

In addition, military officials had reported last week that an aircrew from JBC helped deliver a baby aboard a Charleston C-17 carrying Afghans evacuated from Afghanistan.

JBC officials said it was a 315th Airlift Wing aircrew that assisted in the delivery aboard a C-17 Globemaster III on Aug. 23 moments before the aircraft landed at a Middle East staging area.

“The C-17, flown by members of the 701st Airlift Squadron, were in a holding pattern waiting to land when Aircraft Commander, Capt. Dennis Conner, got a report from one the jets loadmaster that they were concerned about a woman in the lavatory who was about to have a baby,” JBC officials said.

