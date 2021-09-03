SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Joint Base Charleston C-17s, airmen had roles in last flights out of Kabul

Families board a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid...
Families board a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 24.(Joint Base Charleston)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston officials say their airmen as well as a number of their C-17s had roles in the last flights out of Kabul.

According to JBC officials, the 437th Airlift Wing personnel not only had roles in the last five flights out of Kabul, but each of the aircraft commanders for those five flights were 437th AW personnel.

“Additionally, three of the last five aircraft out of Kabul were 437th AW aircraft,” JBC officials said. “Our Airmen are still out there working around the clock to bring evacuees to the United States.”

In addition, military officials had reported last week that an aircrew from JBC helped deliver a baby aboard a Charleston C-17 carrying Afghans evacuated from Afghanistan.

JBC officials said it was a 315th Airlift Wing aircrew that assisted in the delivery aboard a C-17 Globemaster III on Aug. 23 moments before the aircraft landed at a Middle East staging area.

“The C-17, flown by members of the 701st Airlift Squadron, were in a holding pattern waiting to land when Aircraft Commander, Capt. Dennis Conner, got a report from one the jets loadmaster that they were concerned about a woman in the lavatory who was about to have a baby,” JBC officials said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say two infant twin brothers found in a vehicle outside a daycare center Wednesday...
Coroner identifies infant twins found dead in vehicle outside SC daycare
William Green was charged with two counts of murder, one count of armed robbery and unlawful...
Police announce arrest in connection to deadly double shooting
Officials with the Berkeley County School District say three of their schools will transition...
Three Berkeley County schools to transition to virtual learning for two weeks
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced a mandatory vaccine requirement Wednesday in a...
N. Charleston adopts mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy
It happened at 2:41 a.m. in the area of Nantuckett Avenue where officers responded to a call...
Authorities investigating fatal shooting in North Charleston

Latest News

Employees with the City of Charleston are now required to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
City of Charleston employees required to get fully vaccinated against COVID
Alexander Moffett
Allegedly intoxicated man tries to fight EMS on Folly Beach
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police: Man slashed in face by machete-wielding assailant
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies investigating Moncks Corner shooting