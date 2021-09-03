Lowcountry High School Football - Week 2 Schedule
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 2 of high school football in the Lowcountry is set to kick off on Friday. Check back here for highlights, scores and more throughout the weekend.
9/3
West Ashley at Goose Creek - Live 5 Game of the Week
Dorman at Ft. Dorchester
Stall at Berkeley
James Island at Bishop England
Ashley Ridge at Wilson
Cane Bay at Hanahan
CE Murray at Oceanside
Philip Simmons at Military Magnet
Academic Magnet at Burke
Porter-Gaud at Hammond
Northwood at Colleton Prep
Trinity-Byrnes at Pinewood Prep
Laurence Manning at First Baptist
Dorchester Academy at Thomas Heyward
9/4
Baptist Hill at St. John’s
Cancelled Games
Wando at Summerville
Stratford at Ashley Ridge
Cane Bay at Colleton County
Woodland at Hanahan
Cross at Timberland
Timberland at Manning
Baptist Hill at Bethune-Bowman
North Charleston at Branchville
St. John’s Christian at Dillon Christian
