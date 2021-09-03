SC Lottery
Lowcountry High School Football - Week 2 Schedule

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 2 of high school football in the Lowcountry is set to kick off on Friday. Check back here for highlights, scores and more throughout the weekend.

9/3

West Ashley at Goose Creek - Live 5 Game of the Week

Dorman at Ft. Dorchester

Stall at Berkeley

James Island at Bishop England

Ashley Ridge at Wilson

Cane Bay at Hanahan

CE Murray at Oceanside

Philip Simmons at Military Magnet

Academic Magnet at Burke

Porter-Gaud at Hammond

Northwood at Colleton Prep

Trinity-Byrnes at Pinewood Prep

Laurence Manning at First Baptist

Dorchester Academy at Thomas Heyward

9/4

Baptist Hill at St. John’s

Cancelled Games

Wando at Summerville

Stratford at Ashley Ridge

Cane Bay at Colleton County

Woodland at Hanahan

Cross at Timberland

Timberland at Manning

Baptist Hill at Bethune-Bowman

North Charleston at Branchville

St. John’s Christian at Dillon Christian

